Flying Fijians trio available for selection for Nadi

Three FIJI Water Flying Fijians players who were part of the team that defeated Japan in Tokyo last week are available for selection in this weekend’s Skipper Cup final for McDonalds Nadi.

The players are winger Nacani Boginisoko, center Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and forward Peni Naruma.

Confirmation from the Nadi camp is, head coach, Cohan Politini, will make the final decision before naming his best 23 today.

The trio are back in the country along with Nadroga center Kavekini Boselawa who made his Flying Fijians debut last week.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Boselawa, is not expected to make the final 23 for Nadroga.

The Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship finals will be held in Lautoka.

Nadroga faces Nadi in the under-20 final at 11am followed by the Marama final between Nasinu and Namosi at 1pm.

The men’s Skipper Cup final kicks off at 3pm.

You can watch the Marama and men’s final via pay per view on VITI+ for $29 for local viewers and $59FJD for overseas fans.