Namosi wary of Nasinu ahead of Marama Final

Namosi an Nasinu captains pose with the Marama trophy in the finals launch in Suva.

Defending Subrails Marama champions Namosi are taking a cautious approach ahead of this weekend’s final against Nasinu.

Namosi have stepped up preparations after Nasinu’s courageous semifinal performance against former champions FMF Suva.

Namosi assistant coach Loata Vakausausa says the team has used the week to tidy up a few areas of its game.

Nasinu will be looking to go one step further this year, after falling short in last season’s semifinal.

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The Marama, Under-20 and Skipper Cup captains gathered in Suva today for the finals launch. The Inkk Farebrother and Bosco Trophy challenges were also launched.

The finals will be held in Lautoka on Saturday. Nadroga meets Nadi in the Under-20 final at 11am, followed by the Marama final between Nasinu and Namosi at 1pm. The men’s Skipper Cup final kicks off at 3pm.

The Marama and men’s finals will be available on pay-per-view through VITI+. Tickets cost 29 dollars for local viewers and 59 Fiji dollars for overseas fans.