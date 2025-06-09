Bati and NZ make changes

[Pic:Vodafone Fiji]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati have made several changes ahead of their must-win Rugby League World Cup clash with New Zealand on Saturday.

A loss would end Fiji’s campaign, so the Bati will be looking to finish the pool stage with a strong performance.

Sunia Turuva moves to fullback, while Ronald Philitoga comes onto the wing for the injured Bayley Bentleigh-Hape.

Warriors prop Emosi Ravosai joins the starting side for Mitchell Prest, who is suspended for one match after a high tackle on Australia’s Lindsay Smith.

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Eels forward Jordan Miller and Storm winger Joseph Litidamu are the new faces on Fiji’s six-man bench.

New Zealand have also reshuffled their side.

Centre Dane Gagai and prop Moses Leota return after being rested last week. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad moves to the interchange, while Joseph Tapine shifts to lock.

Isaiah Papali’i returns to the starting back row alongside Briton Nikora, with Tapine completing the reshaped pack.

Xavier Willison, Erin Clark and Scott Sorensen move to the bench. Impressive debutant Tanner Stowers-Smith, along with Leo Thompson and Jacob Laban, drop to the reserves.

The Bati meet the Kiwis on Saturday at 4.30pm. FBC Sports will show the match live.