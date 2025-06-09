Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,360, state health department says

[Source: Reuters]

The Pennsylvania Health Department on Monday reported ​1,360 measles cases ‌in the state, up 22 cases from its previous ​update.

Here are key ​details:

Measles-related hospitalizations this year ⁠stand at 258 as ​of October 26, according ​to state health department data

The Pennsylvania state health department ​has reported five measles-related deaths ​so far in 2026, but ‌the ⁠CDC has confirmed only three measles-associated deaths

The US has recorded 4,588 measles cases ​this ​year ⁠as of October 22, according to ​CDC data

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The CDC ​previously said ⁠it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to ⁠help ​investigate the ​outbreak