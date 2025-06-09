Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,360, state health department says

[Source: Reuters]
The Pennsylvania Health Department on Monday reported 1,360 measles cases in the state, up 22 cases from its previous update.
Here are key details:
Measles-related hospitalizations this year stand at 258 as of October 26, according to state health department data
The Pennsylvania state health department has reported five measles-related deaths so far in 2026, but the CDC has confirmed only three measles-associated deaths
The US has recorded 4,588 measles cases this year as of October 22, according to CDC data
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The CDC previously said it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to help investigate the outbreak
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