Violence flares in Paris after largely peaceful protests across France

[Source: Reuters]

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched in France.

Largely peaceful rallies gave way to clashes ​in Paris and Marseille as night fell despite a huge security operation aimed at preventing a repeat of last week’s unrest.

The Interior Ministry said 410,000 people ‌took part in protests nationwide, though unions said the true figure was twice as high.

The main demonstration took place on the southeastern fringes of Paris, where at least 110,000 people turned out to denounce rising living costs and growing inequality.

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The atmosphere deteriorated sharply after the rally ended. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon at a group of around 500 hooded youths before they eventually dispersed on a cold, rainy evening.

In France’s second city, Marseille, youths set fire to rubbish ​bins to block roads, and hurled rocks and bottles at security forces. Police said several stores, including two jewellery shops, were ransacked.

Clashes also flared in Lyon, Bordeaux, Grenoble, Clermont-Ferrand, Lille, Rennes, Nantes and Toulouse.

“In almost ​every march we saw the formation of these high-risk groups. They broke away from the main body and sought to commit acts of ⁠violence,” said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, accusing far-left activists and criminal gangs of seeking to foment trouble.

Authorities deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, 10,000 more than a week earlier, ​after conceding they had underestimated the scale of the unrest on October 17.

Nunez told reporters the violence was less intense than a week ago, when looters and vandals went on the rampage. “What ​changed was anticipation,” he said.

He also said far-right activists had sought confrontations with leftist groups in the southern cities of Nice and Montpellier, opening a potential new front in the disturbances.

Much of central Paris took on the appearance of a city under lockdown, with shopkeepers boarding up storefronts, museums closing their doors and more than 20 metro stations shut.

Business groups urged retailers to remain closed after thousands of shops and businesses were damaged or ​looted across France last weekend.