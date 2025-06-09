Green warns against reporting without results

Fiji’s international human rights reports must lead to practical changes in government policies and services.

This, according to Solicitor-General Ropate Green.

He warned that the value of reporting, lies in what improves the lives of Fijians.

Green, who chairs the Government Human Rights Taskforce, says the government must go beyond meeting its international reporting obligations and ensure

recommendations inform national planning, legislation, policy development and resource allocation.

The taskforce has contributed to Fiji’s reports under the Universal Periodic Review, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the

Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Work is also underway to finalize Fiji’s reports under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the International Convention on the Protection of

the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

Green states these processes allow the government to assess progress, identify gaps and determine where further action is needed.

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The Taskforce, he adds continues to coordinate reporting activities, engage responsible institutions and monitor progress.

However, sustained action is needed to turn recommendations into practical national priorities.

The two-day workshop is expected to advance the development of ministry human rights profiles, implementation matrices, institutional commitments and timelines.

Green says these measures should help each institution identify its priority human rights issues, existing efforts, outstanding gaps and the partners needed to

address them.

The Taskforce will work with the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and relevant government agencies to support implementation.

Green said progress must ultimately be measured by whether government institutions become more responsive, policies more inclusive, services more accessible and

people’s rights better protected.