Landowners demand guaranteed revenue share

[Photo: FILE]

Nadarivatu Hydro Dam landowners want a guaranteed minimum share of revenue from resources extracted or generated on their customary land.

In their submission to the Special Committee reviewing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, they argue the proposed “fair share” provision lacks meaning without a defined percentage.

The landowners argue that Clause 47 must establish a minimum entitlement that cannot be reduced by future legislation.

They say the current wording does not specify how much landowners should receive, who determines the amount or when payments must be made.

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The landowners point to the disparity between their experience and that of Monasavu landowners, who they say receive water royalties that have increased from $160,000 to $500,000 annually, alongside a $52.8 million court settlement in 2000.

They argue that both communities are linked to hydropower generation yet their benefits differ significantly.

The submission also raises concerns about the management of their land, claiming a two-year development lease associated with Nadarivatu Dam was automatically renewed for 99 years in 2024 without their knowledge or consultation.

The landowners say they are not seeking to overturn State ownership of minerals or water, but want enforceable rights to a defined share of the returns generated from resources on their land.

They have urged the committee to amend Clause 47 before the Bill returns to Parliament, arguing that a constitutional guarantee would prevent successive governments from leaving landowners dependent on discretionary arrangements.

They say customary landowners should be able to calculate what they are owed and seek legal enforcement if those entitlements are not met.