ICT push faces a security test

[Photo: Riya Mala]

Fiji’s push to become a regional ICT hub is increasing the urgency of protecting critical systems, sensitive information and online services from cyber threats.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica states the country must turn its cybersecurity strategies into practical measures as investment in digital infrastructure and internet access expands.

He says Fiji must be able to detect cyber threats early, contain their impact, maintain essential services and recover quickly when attacks occur.

Speaking at the National Cybersecurity and Resilience Convention 2026, Kamikamica points out cybersecurity requires sustained investment, stronger partnerships and closer coordination between government agencies and businesses.

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He says Fiji must strengthen the protection of critical systems, improve its response to cyber incidents and raise public awareness of online threats. He adds thatn cybersecurity is a shared national responsibility as more businesses and communities rely on digital services.

Kamikamica says Google’s investment in a data operations centre in Natadola, alongside plans for international cable connections, could strengthen Fiji’s digital connectivity and attract more international companies.

Fiji’s business process outsourcing industry already employs about 9,000 people and generates around $300 million in foreign exchange earnings, highlighting the sector’s contribution to the economy.

He also points to the expansion of Starlink services in rural communities, saying improved internet access can open opportunities for businesses and people in remote areas.

However, Kamikamica states the benefits of digital expansion depend on public confidence in the systems people use and the ability of institutions to protect them.

The National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy 2026–2031 provides a framework for that work, but he says its success will depend on sustained leadership, adequate resources and cooperation.