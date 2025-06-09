Girls need safe spaces says Moce

Given the increasing cases of rape sexual assault and teenage pregnancies around the country, Moce says investing in girls' education, safety and well-being is essential. [Photo: SAINIANI BOILA]

Girls must be given a safe environment, access to quality education and equal opportunities to develop their potential.

This was highlighted by Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Service, Samuela Moce, during the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection’s REACH programme in Kadavu.

Given the increasing cases of rape sexual assault and teenage pregnancies around the country, Moce says investing in girls’ education, safety and well-being is essential to building Fiji’s future leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Every girl deserves to grow up in a safe and supportive environment, receive a quality education, develop her talents, and participate equally in society.”

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Moce also emphasized the importance of protecting children’s rights and ensuring girls are supported to achieve their aspirations as they grow even in the rural and maritime areas such as Kadavu.

Moce made the remarks while acknowledging the International Day of the Girl Child, which highlights the importance of promoting girls and women’s rights and addressing challenges affecting their well-being.