People should choose members of the senate

Concerns have been raised over the proposed composition of Fiji’s Senate, with a Savusavu resident warning that unelected senators could hold significant

power over legislation passed by elected MPs.

Speaking during public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, Aaron Minnick questioned whether the proposed body would adequately represent the will of the people.

While supporting the Senate’s return, Minnick expressed concern over how its members would be selected.

The Savusavu resident argues that allowing unelected senators to potentially block legislation raises questions about democratic accountability.

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“I have no inherent objection to the reintroduction of a Senate into our governance system. I think it’s a good thing. However, the potential for veto of

parliamentary bills by a block of unelected Senators, because the Senate is 14 Senators chosen by the BLV appointed by the President, 6 Senators chosen by the Prime Minister, that’s 20 out of 23 non-elected. That is unacceptable.”

Minnick believes final authority over legislation should remain with representatives chosen by voters.

“Ultimately, the power should remain with the people through their elected members of Parliament. I respectfully submit that the membership of the Senate, how they are chosen, appointed or elected, should be reconsidered in the Constitution.”

Another resident, Judy Cakacaka, questioned the financial cost of re-establishing the body.

“To me another 23 people who will be on big wages; can our country afford that? Think about that, 78 more people on high salaries when people here will be lucky to earn a few thousand dollars.”

Savusavu residents are urging the committee to reconsider the Senate’s proposed membership and appointment process before the constitutional amendments move forward.