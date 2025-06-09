New Chinese ambassador pledges stronger ties with Fiji

China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Fiji, Chen Haiping, has pledged to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

This follows his official presentation of credentials to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu today, marking the beginning of his diplomatic duties in Fiji.

During the ceremony, President Lalabalavu acknowledged the longstanding friendship between Fiji and China, highlighting the historical ties and contributions of early Chinese settlers in strengthening

relations.

The Head of State reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to deepening cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Ambassador Chen, who arrived in Fiji on Sunday, says he is honoured to serve as China’s 15th Ambassador to Fiji and is committed to advancing the relationship.

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In his arrival remarks, Chen described Fiji and China as close friends and partners, highlighting more than five decades of diplomatic relations built on mutual respect and cooperation.

He says China will continue to strengthen its relationship with Fiji by aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with Fiji’s development strategies and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Chen also acknowledged Fiji’s contributions to global peacekeeping, climate justice and ocean protection, recognising the important role Pacific Island countries play in addressing global challenges.

He says his priority will be to implement the understandings reached by the leaders of both countries and further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between Fiji and China.

Ambassador Chen brings extensive diplomatic experience, having held senior positions in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and previously served as Consul-General in Chiang Mai, Thailand.