FHCL targets 2027 forest certification

[Photo: File]

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited is working to achieve forest certification by 2027, strengthening efforts to ensure it manages its plantation forests responsibly and sustainably.

Chief Executive Semi Dranibaka says the certification will help protect forests and ensure mahogany plantations are managed well.

He adds that responsible management is vital to ensure harvested trees are replaced and plantations continue to deliver both economic and environmental benefits.

FHCL has partnered with BAT Fiji to support reforestation, plantation improvement, seedling production, and environmental awareness.

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“Since 2021, Fiji Hardwood Corporation has replanted over 500 hectares of our harvested planted mahogany plantations and will continue replanting targets in the future. These collaboration efforts have shown that the private sector can achieve positive outcomes when it works collectively toward a common purpose.”

Dranibaka says forest certification verifies that forests meet strict social and environmental standards, building trust in sustainably produced timber.

BAT Fiji General Manager James Goldring says they will continue working alongside FHCL to strengthen forest management practices.

“We really want to formalize our memorandum of understanding with them, and that’s what we’re launching here today is a five-year MOU with Fiji Hardwood, which is a fantastic collaboration between both companies, and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to sustainably plant six hectares within the Fiji Hardwood facilities.”

The partnership builds on three years of collaboration between the two organizations and is expected to boost climate resilience and support the corporation’s push for forest certification by 2027.