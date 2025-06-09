Deportation halted for six Indian nationals

[Photo: File]

The Nadi Magistrates Court has ordered that six Indian nationals facing money laundering and currency reporting charges not be deported while their criminal proceedings remain pending.

The six accused, Manish, Harish Sampath, Krishna Kumar, Malini, Sanjana Chandran and Chandran Dasu, each face one count of money laundering and one count of failing to report currency at the borders.

They were intercepted by Fiji Revenue and Customs Service officers at Nadi International Airport on July 12 while allegedly attempting to leave the country with approximately $183,000 in undeclared foreign currency.

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During earlier proceedings, the court was informed that their visitor visas were due to expire on October 16, raising concerns over possible deportation.

Following a court directive, the State consulted the Department of Immigration, which advised that the pending criminal proceedings and existing bail conditions needed to be considered.

After receiving the Department’s response, the court ordered that the six accused not be deported while their charges remain before the court.

Meanwhile, defence counsel has submitted a letter of representation to the State.

The matter has been adjourned to November 11 for the State to confirm its position on the charges.

All six accused remain on bail under strict conditions.