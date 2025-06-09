Walters not underestimating Bati

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati face a major test tonight, taking on defending champions Australia in the Rugby League World Cup at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Australia coach Kevin Walters says his side will not underestimate Fiji, despite making changes to the team.

Captain Isaah Yeo has been rested, with James Tedesco taking over the captaincy.

The Kangaroos have also named four potential debutants as they look to test their combinations.

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Fiji, meanwhile, have retained their starting side after their opening win over the Cook Islands.

The match is a chance for the Bati to measure themselves against the tournament favorites, and for Australia’s new-look lineup to prove its depth.

The two sides clash at 9:05pm tonight, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.