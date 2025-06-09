[Source: Reuters]

Protests against war and rising living costs took place in major ​Italian cities.

Some ‌incidents of violence, a week after unrest erupted across the country.

Authorities deployed a heavy police ​presence and many shops closed as ​a precaution against possible damage.

The demonstrations, which ⁠followed clashes last weekend in which protesters ​fought with police, looted shops and vandalised ​property, were violent in Turin, Rome and Bologna, with clashes between officers and demonstrators.

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They were ​largely peaceful in Milan.

Reuters witnesses did ​not observe any shops being looted or property ‌vandalised.

After ⁠calls for further demonstrations circulated on social media this week, authorities made extensive security arrangements and deployed large numbers of ​police officers ​to prevent ⁠a repeat of last weekend’s violence.

Earlier on Saturday, Italian police ​said they had detained a person ​allegedly ⁠linked to organising the “October 17 Movement” — last weekend’s protests — and had taken them to ⁠police ​headquarters in Milan for ​questioning.