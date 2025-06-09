Vosarogo defends constitution review process

[Photo: File]

Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo admits Fiji’s constitutional review may not allow enough time to address all concerns.

However, he says the government must proceed with changes to address shortcomings in the 2013 Constitution and better reflect the people’s voice.

Vosarogo argues that the country’s supreme law must reflect the will of the people, insisting that a constitution is fundamentally different from ordinary legislation because it is a law citizens give to themselves.

“Look, the long and short of it is, is there sufficient and enough time to do all of these things? Might not be, you know, because even if we give ourselves one year, people will still say that we have not had enough time.”

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Speaking on FBC’s Your Voice: Countdown to the Polls, Vosarogo said the government’s position followed a Supreme Court opinion that identified a democratic deficit in the requirements for amending or changing the 2013 Constitution.

He said the Constitutional Review Commission had spent six months conducting meetings at 110 locations throughout Fiji, challenging claims that public participation was limited because only about 3,000 people made submissions.

Vosarogo argued that the submission figures did not capture the full extent of participation, as individuals often represented larger groups, including traditional leaders, communities and religious organisations.

He cited consultations in rural areas where one representative could speak on behalf of several chiefs and their communities, saying the number recorded as making a submission did not necessarily reflect the number of people behind it.

However, the Minister acknowledged concerns about the tight timetable, conceding that there might not be sufficient time to complete everything required.

He maintained that extending the process would not necessarily end criticism over the time available, adding that the Government intended to proceed with the constitutional changes during its current legislative process.

Vosarogo said the parliamentary committee would have at least 30 days between the second reading and the next stage in Parliament to prepare and present its report.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu urged lawmakers to examine Fiji’s constitutional history, including the failure of the 1997 Constitution to survive the political crisis of 2000.