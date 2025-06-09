Mallam calls for professionalism from boxers

[Source: File]

ZEG Boxing Promotion promoter Alfaaz Mallam has urged local boxers to maintain professionalism and discipline inside the ring, saying fighters must remember the standards expected of them as professionals.

Mallam says promoters have a responsibility to ensure boxers understand and follow the rules of the sport.

“As far as we are concerned as a promoter, we make sure that we follow all the rules. In our last promotion in March, we briefed all the boxers to make sure that they appear as boxers, looking professional and serious about what they are coming to do there.”

He stressed that boxing is a combat sport and fighters should expect physical contests without letting emotions take over.

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“We cannot continue fighting anyhow with our opponent just because something little happened in the ring. It is a combat sport. Something will happen.”

Mallam says competitors must trust the skills and discipline developed through months of training rather than reacting impulsively during a bout.

“It does not mean that you lose your cool and start doing things outside of what you have actually learned during months of preparation in your gym.”

The promoter’s comments come ahead of next week’s ZEG Boxing Promotion event at the Vodafone Arena, where several local and international fighters are expected to take part.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.