Parent flags issues with bus cards

[Photo: Supplied]

A mother of six is calling on the government to review its subsidized school bus fare scheme, claiming the assistance runs out halfway through the school term.

Speaking during constitutional consultations in Savusavu, Adi Miliki Tupou says she struggles to find an extra $120 each week to keep her children in school.

She claims the support provided on their blue bus cards is exhausted by week six, despite terms lasting up to 14 weeks.

The mother says the financial burden has worsened following the death of her husband last year.

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“However, the reality is that the assistance does not seem to cover the full school term. For the past two years, I have experienced this struggle, particularly from week six of each school term. By that time, the support available on my children’s cards has run out, leaving me to find additional money to top up their bus cards. I have to find approximately $120 every week to top up my children’s cards so that they can continue traveling to school.”

She is also questioning why her children’s bus fare is higher than the adult rate on the same route, claiming the blue student card charges $4.01, compared with $3.27 on the adult red card.

“But the question is, where does a struggling parent find an additional $120 every week when there are also groceries to buy, bills to pay, and other basic household needs to meet?”

Responding to her submission, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says non-constitutional matters raised during the consultations are being recorded and referred to relevant ministries.

“Those that touched on the Constitution are noted. Those that have touched on issues regarding the various laws that govern our daily living, those are also being recorded. They will be taken to the Ministry, particularly the Ministry of the Principal.”

She is urging authorities to review the subsidy’s duration, investigate the fare discrepancy, and provide extra support for vulnerable families.