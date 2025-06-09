Claude Monet's 'Iris' becomes most expensive artwork sold at auction

[Source: Reuters]

Claude Monet’s “Iris” was sold late ​for €50 million ($56.05 million), becoming the ‌most expensive work of art sold at auction in France, Sotheby’s ​said.

The painting, completed toward ​the end of Monet’s life, ⁠attracted frantic bidding with ​six people battling it out ​for 45 minutes for the piece, before the final two continued to ​scrabble for a further ​20 minutes.

“Iris” finally went to an Asian ‌collector ⁠who bid over the phone.

The painting was one of several works up for auction ​from the ​Schlumberger ⁠Collection and had been expected to sell ​between €22 million and €30 million.

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The ​previous ⁠French auction record was set in 2010, by Amedeo Modigliani’s “Head ⁠of ​a Caryatid,” which ​sold for €43.2 million.