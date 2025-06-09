Navatu honours constitution amendment committee

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Govt]

The chief and people of the Vanua of Navatu have accorded members of the Special Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill a full traditional welcome in Drekeniwai Village, Cakaudrove.

The ceremony was held on Saturday evening at Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s home village, recognising the committee’s efforts to gather public views on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The traditional welcome included qaloqalovi, vakamamaca, sevusevu, yaqona vakaturaga, wase ni yaqona and magiti.

The Turaga Tui Navatu and his people acknowledged the committee’s responsibility in listening to communities across Fiji and gathering their views on the country’s constitutional future.

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Committee members thanked the vanua for its hospitality and stressed the importance of ensuring that people’s voices are heard throughout the consultation process.

The ceremony followed the committee’s 17th public consultation meeting in Savusavu on Saturday afternoon.

The committee is scheduled to hold its 18th public consultation in Wainunu, Bua, today before travelling to Somosomo, Taveuni, tomorrow.

Its final public consultation will be held in Kadavu.

All public consultations are open to the public and are being livestreamed through a collaboration between the Parliament of Fiji and the Ministry of Information.