Road upgrades to tourism site delayed

[Photo: Supplied]

The road leading to one of Nadi’s established cultural tourism attractions remains unsealed nearly seven years after improvements were first requested.

The 1.6-kilometre stretch of Maqalevu Road leading to the VOU Hub continues to be a concern for the attraction, which draws thousands of visitors each year, many of whom are tourists.

VOU Dance Group Director of Operations Shakira Macdonald says repeated follow-ups with the Fiji Roads Authority have yet to result in work starting on the road.

Macdonald points to the stark difference in road infrastructure between Maqalevu Road and the road leading to Denarau.

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The main road to Denarau, one of Fiji’s leading tourism destinations, is sealed, but just minutes away, Maqalevu Road remains unsealed and uneven, generating dust as vehicles pass through.

“We have been advocating for the 1.6-kilometre stretch of Maqalevu Road leading to the VOU Hub to be tar-sealed for almost seven years, since 2019 was our request. With the matter formally lodged with FRA, and we have continued to follow this up over the years, and even escalated the matter to the CEO of FRA, as well as the DPM and Minister of Tourism who came to visit to endorse this tar-sealing of the road. We were promised that by the end of the last budget we would have our road work started there, and it has not started.”

With plans to develop Nadi into a city amid growing tourism and commercial investment, Macdonald is questioning what it would take to upgrade the short stretch of road.

FRA Acting General Manager for Nadi and Sigatoka Shavneel Kumar says survey work is underway, but upgrading the road will require considerable work.

“We’ve put plans to our management and there’s plenty of work required for that. It’s a low-level road and needs plenty of work. So the survey team has been engaged and it will require a bit of time to progress with that.”

The issue was raised during a consultation on the proposed declaration of Nadi as a city over the weekend.