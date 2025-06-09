Low awareness slows oral cancer fight

[Photo: FILE]

Low public awareness of oral cancer is a concern for health authorities, with some patients unaware of the disease until they need medical care.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital Oral Surgeon Dr Inosi Salababa says public awareness of oral cancer remains low, recalling a patient who was unaware the disease existed despite keeping up with checkups for other types of cancer.

Dr Salababa says this highlights the need to educate the public about the disease and the importance of seeking medical attention early.

He says 35 oral cancer cases were recorded in 2025, with nine patients who underwent surgery.

Article continues after advertisement

Seven patients were referred to other treatment due to the advanced stage of their cancer.

Eight refused treatment and nine failed to turn up for treatment

Dr Salababa although nine cases doesn’t seem like a big number head and neck cancer operations usually take a minimum of six to eight hours.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Alisha Sahukhan is also urging the public to learn the early signs of oral cancer and seek care promptly.

She says late detection can have serious consequences, as the disease can affect a person’s ability to speak, eat and swallow.

Dr Sahukhan says the Government is strengthening specialist services and progressing plans to establish radiotherapy services in Fiji, so patients can access more cancer treatment closer to home.