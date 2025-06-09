SODELPA threatens action over Bill 32 claims

[Photo: File]

SODELPA is threatening formal complaints against government officials and members of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga over alleged misinformation about its position on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

The party claims officials conducting community consultations in Naitasiri have wrongly told villagers it opposes changes to the 2013 Constitution.

Party Leader Aseri Radrodro states that officers visiting communities in Naitasiri have allegedly told villagers that SODELPA does not want the 2013 Constitution changed, a claim he rejects as misinformation.

Radrodro has issued a pointed warning to those behind the alleged claims, saying if the architects of Bill 32 are protecting members of their own political parties from criminal liability, that is their responsibility, not SODELPA’s.

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The party insists it is not opposed to constitutional reform but rejects Bill 32 because it amends the 2013 Constitution rather than replacing it entirely.

SODELPA says the Bill retains provisions it considers unacceptable, particularly immunity protections under Chapter 14, which it argues raise concerns about accountability for past actions.

Radrodro said the party would not hesitate to lodge formal reports against individuals and their institutions if the alleged misrepresentation continues.