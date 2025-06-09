Five changes in Nadroga starting 15

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Nadroga have made five changes to their starting fifteen for Saturday’s Skipper Cup final against McDonald’s Nadi in Lautoka.

Three players who came off the bench in last weekend’s semifinal victory over Tailevu, Leveni Tokamato, Ratu Naisa Navuma and Aiaske Atani have been promoted to the starting lineup, forming a new-look front row.

Alipate Toma comes into the second row, replacing Rupeni Nakiyoyo, while the only change in the backline sees Jone Vatuwaliwali start at halfback in place of Aminiasi Natoga.

Fiji sevens representative Akuila Dranivotua has also been promoted to the match day squad, replacing Kelemedi Lagi.

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Captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa, along with Aporosa Matakasa, Maleli Matanihiga and Sefanaia Vuli, retain their places in the forwards.

In the backs, Joeli Baleilevuka, Waqa Nalaga, Viliame Naikausa, Semisi Volavola, Taniela Rakuro and fullback Sefanaia Tokaduadua are all named again after strong performances against Tailevu.

The Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship finals will both be played in Lautoka on Saturday.

Nadroga meet Nadi in the under-20 final at 11am. Nasinu faces Namosi in the Marama final at 1pm, followed by the men’s Skipper Cup final at 3pm.

The Marama and men’s finals will be available on pay-per-view through VITI Plus. It costs $29 for local viewers and $59FJD for viewers overseas.