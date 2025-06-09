Banabans raise concerns over constitutional consultation

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT]

Concerns have been raised over the level of Banaban participation in the constitutional review process, with a submission to the Special Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 highlighting that only 0.05 percent of Banabans were consulted or participated.

The submission states that the low participation raises serious questions about whether Banaban voices, perspectives and interests have been adequately represented, particularly on matters involving land rights and community interests.

It also raises concerns that constitutional consultation materials were not translated into the Banaban vernacular and made available to the community in sufficient time.

The submission states that English is a second language for many Banabans, making translated documents essential for meaningful and informed participation.

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It highlights that the materials were not made available to Banabans on Rabi Island sufficiently in advance of the Constitution Review Commission consultation held on May 22nd, 2026.

The submission also raises concerns over the incomplete review of the Banaban Settlement Act 1970 and the Banaban Lands Act 1965.

It states that despite the government’s announcement in Parliament on March 11th, 2024, regarding a review of the Banaban Settlement Act, no clear timetable for completing the proposed legislative amendments has been communicated to the Banaban community.

The submission calls on the government and the Special Committee to prioritise the review and reform of both Acts and establish a clear timetable for their completion.

It recommends mandatory elections for the Rabi Council of Leaders, enforceable election timeframes and strict limits on interim administrations.

The submission also calls for stronger safeguards to protect Banaban land, trust property and community assets, alongside greater transparency in financial and governance decisions.

Other recommendations include fair representation of all four villages on Rabi Island, impartial complaints and review procedures, and accountable Banaban representation in Kiribati.

It further calls for enhanced consultation and approval requirements for major decisions affecting Banaba, Rabi land, natural resources and other significant community interests.

The submission warns that proceeding with constitutional amendments without addressing concerns surrounding the two Acts risks leaving longstanding Banaban grievances unresolved.

It urges the Committee to ensure that constitutional reforms are supported by meaningful consultation with Banabans on Rabi Island, in Fiji, Kiribati and elsewhere.

The submission maintains that addressing these concerns would strengthen public confidence in the constitutional review process and promote equality, inclusion, transparency, accountability and meaningful participation.