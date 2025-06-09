Over 8,500 students to sit year 13 exams

[Photo: File]

A total of 8,562 Year 13 students are expected to sit the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination, which begins tomorrow.

The examinations will be conducted across 174 centres nationwide from October 27 to November 6, starting with the English paper.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has extended his best wishes to students, encouraging them to remain focused, confident and make the most of their preparations.

Radrodro says students have worked hard throughout the year and should approach their examinations with confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

He reminds students that while examinations are an important part of their education, their results do not define their future.

The Minister is also urging students to manage their time effectively and remain calm when faced with challenging questions.

Radrodro says there are various opportunities available after Year 13, including university studies, technical and vocational education, employment and entrepreneurship.

He has also acknowledged the support of teachers, school leaders, parents and guardians in preparing students for the examinations.

The Minister is encouraging students to believe in themselves, trust their preparation and give their best throughout the examination period.