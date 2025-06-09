New signing for Bula FC

[Pic:Bula FC/Facebook]

Extra Bula FC has signed New Zealand goalkeeper Jack de Groot for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.

The 22-year-old, who stands 191 centimetres tall, joins the Bula Warriors after developing his game in England and New Zealand.

He has earned several individual honours, including three Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

De Groot says joining the club fulfils a lifelong ambition. He was impressed by Extra Bula’s team spirit and playing style during its inaugural league campaign, and is eager to test himself in Fiji.

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The left-footed goalkeeper describes himself as confident on the ball, vocal and composed under pressure. He says he also studies opponents closely to prepare for different match situations.

De Groot has played for Miramar Rangers and Eastern Suburbs in New Zealand, helping the latter finish second in the Northern League and qualify for the National League.

He’s looking forward to experiencing life in the Pacific and learning from the club’s experienced international players.

Bula FC finished third in the league’s regular season before reaching the top four playoffs.

According to De Groot, his goal is to help the team win the competition and build the league’s strongest defence.