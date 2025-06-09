Youth challenged to confront discrimination and division

Laweloa says young people must reject bullying, violence and attitudes that exclude others, while learning to disagree without disrespecting one another. [Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

Youth Assemblies of Fiji Western Division President Mosese Laweloa is urging young people to play a leading role in rejecting discrimination and treating everyone with the same level of respect and dignity.

Laweloa says young people must learn to respect people from different backgrounds, beliefs and opinions rather than allowing these differences to divide their communities.

“In Fiji, our diversity should never be a reason for division. Instead, it should be a source of strength.”

Laweloa says young people must reject bullying, violence and attitudes that exclude others, while learning to disagree without disrespecting one another.

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He adds that community leaders and decision-makers must give young people a genuine role in development by consulting them, trusting them with responsibility and supporting their initiatives.

He says young people should be recognized as partners in development, rather than merely participants.

He made the call before youth gathered for the launch of a peace plogging programme, which combines physical activity with collecting litter to promote environmental responsibility.

Laweloa is urging young people to continue taking action beyond the launch by organizing community activities, educating others and promoting peaceful relationships.