Albanian police fire tear gas as anti-government student protests turn violent

[Source: Reuters]

Albanian riot police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who ​threw rocks at officers .

They also started a fire ‌at the door of the agriculture ministry in the capital, Tirana, on Saturday.

Student-led demonstrations, fuelled by anger over perceived government corruption, ​a lack of jobs and poor education standards, ​have engulfed central Tirana and spread to other ⁠cities this month.

Demonstrators demanding the resignation of Prime ​Minister Edi Rama have set fire to government buildings as ​well as banks, smashed shop windows and pulled up paving stones to throw at police.

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The unrest, which followed months of largely ​peaceful summer protests against a luxury coastal development backed by ​US President Donald

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, poses the biggest challenge ‌yet ⁠to Rama, who has governed since 2013 and won a fourth term in office last year.

The protesters gathered on Saturday around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in front of ​the education ministry, ​and threw ⁠stones and rocks at police.

The police pushed them away and they dispersed to several ​locations in the city.

“Albanians have woken up,” ​said ⁠28-year-old protester Daniel Tahiri, who described the government as a “dictatorship with the clothes of democracy.”

Another protester, 29-year-old Orgeta Likaj, ⁠said ​people wanted Rama to know that ​Albanians no longer want him because of corruption and scandals.