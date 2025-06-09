Nadroga preparing for tough Skipper Cup final

The most successful Skipper Cup team, Nadroga, says it will need to work even harder to claim the title this weekend.

The Stallions have won the competition five times since 2014 and finished runners-up twice. Their most recent title came in 2024, when they beat Suva 22–17 in the final.

Nadroga manager Manueli Fumanu says the team has worked hard to reach this year’s final, but the job is not finished. The Stallions must now overcome Nadi.

The Skipper Cup and Subrails Marama Championship finals will be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park on Saturday.

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The Under-20 final between Nadroga and Nadi kicks off at 11am.

Defending Marama champions Namosi face Nasinu at 1pm, followed by the Skipper Cup final between Nadroga and Nadi at 3pm.

The Skipper and Marama finals will be shown live on pay-per-view on VITI+.