Early action can prevent disability

Recognizing stroke symptoms and getting immediate medical help can save lives and reduce long-term disability, as Counterstroke Fiji warns that every minute counts when a stroke occurs.

The warning comes ahead of World Stroke Day on Thursday, October 29, under the theme “Every Minute Counts – Know the Signs of Stroke, #ActFAST.”

Counterstroke Fiji says early recognition and timely treatment are critical, while better awareness of preventable risk factors could help reduce stroke cases.

These risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, obesity and excessive alcohol consumption.

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The organization is also urging young people to adopt healthier lifestyles to reduce their future risk of stroke and other non-communicable diseases.

The World Stroke Day commemoration will also mark the first anniversary of the Fiji Wellness Coalition, which brings together health providers, civil society organizations, educational institutions and other partners to promote healthier

communities.

The event will focus on stroke awareness, prevention, healthy living and the experiences of stroke survivors, with a special emphasis on high school and tertiary students.

The public is being encouraged to remember the FAST-warning signs of stroke: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time to call for emergency medical assistance immediately.

Counterstroke Fiji says recognizing these signs and acting without delay can make a critical difference to a person’s survival and recovery.

The event will be held at the Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters Hall this Thursday.