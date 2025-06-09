Gert Small impressed by Flying Fijians’ work ethic

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Former Springboks assistant coach, Gert Small, says he’s been impressed by the FIJI Water Flying Fijians’ work ethic after six training sessions with the team ahead of their Test with Japan last week.

Small, who has coached in Ireland and Zimbabwe, says the early sessions focused on introducing new structures and ideas.

He says the players have worked hard to take them on board.

Small worked with head coach Jake White in 2007 and believes Fiji’s natural skills and athleticism could help build a powerful team, provided they add structure to their game.

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‘Because we knew if they get a little bit of more structure in the game and use the skills that they (have and the athletes that they have, you can build a powerful team

The upcoming Nations Championship will give the team a chance to test its systems and skills against top-level opposition, and see how it handles pressure.

Small says it’s still early days and the team is not yet the finished product.

But he adds the coaches and players will give their best and hope to make Flying Fijians fans proud.