Nanovu out for redemption against Hooda

[Source: File]

Fijian boxer Laite Nanovu is determined to settle unfinished business when she faces India’s Aarti Hooda at the ZEG Boxing Promotion next Saturday at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The bout will be a rematch of their clash in Suva last year, where Hooda emerged victorious. However, Nanovu believes things will be different this time around after a stronger preparation campaign.

“Just to you Aarti, even though you’ve been winning, when you come to fight here in Fiji, let me tell you now that last fight we had, you only won because I had less time to prepare and did not train properly.”

Nanovu says she has left no stone unturned ahead of the rematch and is fully focused on securing victory.

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“This time around, I’ve been praying and training hard and all I think about is winning next week.”

The highly anticipated contest is expected to be one of the major attractions on the fight card, with Nanovu eager to avenge last year’s defeat in front of her home supporters.

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.

Mataiasi