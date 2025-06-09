[Source: Reuters]

Three brothers convicted of exploiting their access to wealth and high society in New York and Miami to ​drug and rape women were each sentenced on Tuesday to ‌30 years in prison.

The twins Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander, 39, and Tal Alexander, 40, were sentenced by US District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan, ​seven months after being convicted in a six-week trial of ​multiple sex crimes including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Lawyers for ⁠the brothers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Caproni ​called the brothers’ conduct “monstrous,” according to multiple media reports.

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Oren and Tal Alexander ​were co-founders of the luxury real estate brokerage Official, while Alon Alexander was an executive at his family’s security company Kent Security.

Prosecutors sought life sentences, while ​the Alexanders requested mandatory minimum 15-year prison terms.

Prosecutors said the ​brothers for at least 14 years exploited their social status to prey on women ‌and ⁠girls, with more than 70 women saying they were assaulted by one or more of the brothers in locations including Manhattan, the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, and Aspen, Colorado.

In one instance, ​prosecutors said in ​January 2017 three ⁠girls were celebrating their senior year in high school at an Aspen nightclub when the brothers drugged ​them, enticed them to their five-star hotel for ​a promised ⁠after party, and then assaulted them.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement provided by the US Attorney’s office in ⁠Manhattan, ​which prosecuted the Alexanders: “With today’s sentencing, they ​will finally face the consequences they deserve for the incredible harm they inflicted on ​so many.”