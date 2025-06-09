Fiji Bati gratefuFiji Bati grateful for fan's supportl for fan's support

The strong support from fans and supporters throughout their opening two matches has been a major source of motivation for the Vodafone Fiji Bati as they prepare for their final pool match against New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup.

With a place in the semi-finals on the line, captain Apisai Koroisau says the team appreciates the time, effort and sacrifices supporters have made to turn out in numbers and cheer them on.

Koroisau hopes fans understand just how much their presence means to the players, with their unwavering support providing an added boost as the Bati prepare for the crucial encounter against the Kiwis.

“We see them coming out here to support us, making their way, some travelling far to watch us, and everyone has been behind the boys, especially on social media, so firstly, thank you, just know that when we go out there we try to male you proud.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Bati will play New Zealand at 5.30pm this Saturday and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.