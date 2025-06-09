Jay-Z to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show

[Source: Reuters]

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League announced on ​Monday.

The show at the NFL championship game is the ‌most-coveted showcase in the world of music. US television ratings for the halftime performance often top 100 million viewers and rank higher than the ​audience for the game itself.

Iconic artists including the Rolling ​Stones, Beyonce, Madonna, Prince and Bruce Springsteen have taken ⁠the Super Bowl stage over the years. Puerto Rican rapper ​Bad Bunny headlined the show at the last Super Bowl.

Next ​year’s Super Bowl will take place on February 14 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on Walt Disney’s ABC and ESPN television networks and ​will stream on Disney+ and the ESPN app.

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Jay-Z’s company Roc ​Nation has produced the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019, and he ‌plays ⁠a key role in selecting each year’s performer.

“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on ​the Super Bowl ​Halftime Show,” ⁠NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation ​to produce the show, I had just one ​request: ⁠that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him.”