Nasigatoka renews opposition to proposed mining project

The landowners are also concerned about the potential implications of the proposed activities for their traditional lands and the resources their communities depend on. [Photo: SAINIANI BOILA]

Traditional landowners in Nasigatoka, Nadroga-Navosa, are renewing their opposition to a proposed gold mining project, claiming they were not consulted on an Environmental Impact Assessment report recently received by the district.

Speaking on behalf of the seven villages in the Tikina of Nasigatoka, landowner representative Joeli Kunaturaga says the community remains firmly opposed to mining and dredging along the Sigatoka River.

Kunaturaga says the landowners first raised their objections with the Government on July 17, 2025, submitting letters to the Prime Minister and relevant ministers outlining their concerns over Special Prospecting Licence 1495, issued in connection with the proposed project by Magma Mines, a subsidiary of Dome Gold Mines.

Kunaturaga says more than 15 months have passed since their objections were submitted, yet the landowners were not informed or consulted on the EIA report they received this month.

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Kunaturaga says the district’s position remains unchanged as there will be no mining and no dredging of the Sigatoka River.

“Because this is the place where people live, get the food from sea, and this is where we plant our food, the land, our island, Korowa Island, and the nearby villages.”

The landowners are also concerned about the potential implications of the proposed activities for their traditional lands and the resources their communities depend on.

In response, the Ministry of Environment and Climate change there is still no decision so far at the EIA is still under review and that consulting with the landowners is important.

The vanua maintains that they will continue to stand by its position against the proposed mining and dredging activities.

The seven villages represented are Sigatoka, Nasama, Vunavutu, Volivoli, Yavulo, Nayawa and Laselase.