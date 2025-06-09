HIV crisis exposes leadership gaps: Valatabu

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s HIV and drug-related challenges have raised questions about whether existing leadership structures are adequately representing the needs of vulnerable communities.

This was highlighted by Kalesi Valatabu during public consultations on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill in Labasa.

Volatabu questioned whether the Great Council of Chiefs would be able to represent the concerns of ordinary iTaukei people if granted additional constitutional powers.

She says leadership must go beyond traditional structures and address the pressing social challenges affecting communities.

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“And we, the ordinary iTaukei people, do we have a voice? How do we raise those voices? If we look at the landscape in Fiji right now, the HIV and drugs, we’re in crisis. Who speaks for them?”

Valatabu also raised concerns about what she described as a disconnect between leadership and communities affected by these challenges.

She says greater engagement at the grassroots level is needed to identify gaps and ensure vulnerable groups are heard.

“What are we doing? What do we need to do? Where are the gaps? You know, we have to literally come to the grounds. There is this disconnection.”

Valatabu stressed that ordinary citizens, particularly women, must have opportunities to participate in decisions made on their behalf.

She says any additional constitutional powers given to the Great Council of Chiefs must be accompanied by clear accountability measures and opportunities for public participation.