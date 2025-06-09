‘Rent’ musical celebrates its 30th Broadway anniversary with a starry show

[Source: AP]

Jordan Fisher was in middle school when he first heard it.

He was at his first cast party, gathering with fellow performers around his drama teacher’s piano after some community theater.

The song everyone was singing was about living life and measuring life, and there were a bunch of weird numbers — like 525,600. He wouldn’t be the same after hearing it.

“I was like, ‘What is this?’” recalls Fisher. “That shifted things for me. I don’t think I’ll ever really be able to put a finger on it other than the fact that it was something that was supposed to happen.”

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That song was, of course, the barn-burning Act 2 opener “Seasons of Love” from the landmark rock musical “Rent,” now celebrating its 30th anniversary of storming Broadway.

“‘Rent’ hit me. It just did,” says Fisher.

He’s joining an astonishing list of Broadway’s who’s-who to celebrate the milestone Monday with a benefit performance of the show from the Richard Rodgers Theatre.