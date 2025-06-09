Police dismiss claims linking former officer to Nadi murder

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has dismissed claims linking a former police officer to the murder of a woman whose body was found near Nadi Plaza in Martintar, saying evidence gathered so far has led to the charging of one suspect.

Tudravu says investigators have found no evidence establishing the alleged involvement of the former officer.

“The evidence that we have only pinpoint to the suspect that has been charged. Outside of that there is no other evidence that has appeared.”

Tudravu is urging anyone with credible information about the case, including any alleged involvement of other people, to come forward rather than circulate unverified claims on social media.

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The victim, 26-year-old woman, was found dead in Martintar earlier this month.

A 24-year-old man from Nadi, Savenaca Niu, has been charged with one count of murder in relation to her death.

The case was transferred to the High Court in Lautoka last week, while Niu remains in police custody.

Tudravu says police will continue to pursue any further information supported by evidence.

He has reiterated that members of the public should provide information directly to investigators instead of making assumptions about who may be involved.