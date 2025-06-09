Who drafted the Bill; Human Rights Commission

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Commissioner Alafina Vuki is calling on the Government to disclose who drafted the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

Vuki says the public has a right to know who was responsible for preparing the draft, including whether it was written by local professionals or foreign experts.

She says information about the authors’ professional backgrounds, qualifications and experience would help the public better understand the thinking behind the proposed amendments.

Vuki says transparency is important in the constitutional reform process, as the proposed changes will affect the country’s supreme law.

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She says Fiji must learn from the experience of the 2013 Constitution and ensure the public is not left without information about those responsible for drafting major constitutional changes.

“Because one of the mysteries of the 2013 Constitution to today is that no one really knows who authored it because I think if you know who authored the draft, it might also help us to understand the nature or why the Constitution was written in that way.”

Vuki also stresses that constitutional reform must allow meaningful public participation and give people sufficient time to understand and contribute to the proposed changes.

She says the people’s right to determine their own Constitution should guide the process, rather than parliamentary timelines alone.