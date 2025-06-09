Daler Mehndi controversy ends as Uttarakhand Minister apologises

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The dispute erupted after the minister interrupted Daler Mehndi’s performance at a religious fair in Uttarakhand.

The controversy involving veteran singer Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal appears to have come to an end after the minister reportedly apologised to the singer over a telephone call.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by Mika Singh’s team, which welcomed the gesture and reiterated the importance of treating artists with dignity and respect.

Reacting to the development, Mika Singh’s team released an official statement expressing hope that the matter could now be put behind them.

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The statement read, “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident.

Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect.

We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding.”

The dispute originated at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, where Daler Mehndi had been invited to perform.

During the event, Uniyal interrupted the singer from the stage and questioned his conduct in front of the audience.

The minister alleged that Mehndi was intoxicated, was not performing properly and was lip-syncing at a religious event being held during Navratri.

The incident subsequently triggered considerable criticism from members of the entertainment industry, with several artists expressing concern over the public treatment of a senior musician.

The episode also sparked a wider conversation about the respect and dignity that performers deserve, irrespective of the circumstances surrounding a live performance.

As the disagreement escalated, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami intervened in an effort to ease tensions between the parties.

Before Uniyal’s direct apology to Mehndi, Mika Singh had spoken about his interaction with the Chief Minister, appreciating the latter’s approach to the situation.

Mika described Dhami as a humble and approachable leader who had communicated with him warmly and respectfully.

According to the singer, the Chief Minister had also expressed regret over the incident on behalf of the cabinet minister.

While acknowledging Dhami’s gesture, Mika clarified that he did not hold the Chief Minister responsible for what had transpired.

He had reportedly told Dhami that there was no need for him to apologise, as he had not personally been involved in the incident.

However, Mika maintained that the minister who had interrupted the performance needed to address the matter directly with Daler Mehndi.

Mika also revealed that Dhami had invited both brothers to visit Uttarakhand and perform in the state again, signalling his willingness to help restore the relationship with the music fraternity.

With Subodh Uniyal now reportedly having apologised to Daler Mehndi over the phone, the latest development indicates a step towards resolving the dispute.

The episode, which drew attention from across the entertainment industry, has also highlighted the importance of respectful communication between public representatives and members of the creative community.