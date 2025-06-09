Champs through to Extra Futsal IDC final

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Defending champions HLB Suva Futsal are through to the Extra Futsal IDC 2026 final after a commanding 9-1 win over Ba at Suva’s Vodafone Arena today.

Suva led three-nil at halftime and added six more goals after the break to keep their title defence on track.

Vineet Nadan opened the scoring in the fourth minute, before Rajneel Singh struck twice to give Suva control. Deepal Singh, Nikil Chand and Rajneel added to the tally in the second half, with Deepal and Rajneel both completing hat-tricks.

Ba’s Dr Diva Kamlesh Singh scored their only goal in the 25th minute. Kunaal Nand also found the net for Suva, who finished with a nine-one victory.

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Deepal Singh was named Extra Player of the Match, receiving a 250-dollar shopping voucher from Extra Supermarket.

Suva will meet the winner of the second semi-final between Tailevu Naitasiri and Lami in the final, scheduled for three o’clock this afternoon.