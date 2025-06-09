Levuka engages in Fisheries Bill Consultations

Communities across Ovalau and Moturiki have been given the opportunity to help shape the future of Fiji’s inshore fisheries through consultations on the proposed Inshore Fisheries Management Bill and Community Based Fisheries Management.

In a statement, The Ministry of Fisheries’ Eastern Division working group held consultations in Levuka on Monday, attracting 60 participants representing 36 villages from the districts of Levuka, Nasinu, Bureta, Lovoni and Moturiki.

Traditional leaders, including the Turaga na Tui Levuka and the Turaga na Tui Wailevu of Lovoni, led community delegations to the consultation around inshore fisheries management to resource owners and local communities.

The Ministry says the proposed legislation aims to give communities greater authority in managing their marine resources, promote sustainable fishing practices and improve monitoring of inshore fisheries.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says discussions at the consultation also focused on how the new framework would work alongside existing traditional fishing rights, or qoliqoli, and community-led management systems.

The nationwide consultation process will continue in Vanua Balavu and Rotuma.

Members of the public who are unable to attend consultation sessions can still submit their views to the Ministry of Fisheries via email, post or hand delivery.