Coalition split over Constitution Bill

The government is facing growing resistance within its own coalition over the proposed December 9 referendum.

The National Federation Party is questioning the tight timeframe while the Social Democratic Liberal Party has directed three of its MPs to vote against the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

The developments add to pressure on the government as Parliament’s constitutional review committee works towards its first report, due next week.

Speaking on FBC’s Your Voice: Countdown to the Polls, Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo acknowledged differences within the coalition over the referendum timeline but maintained that the parties remain committed to constitutional reform.

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“Hopefully we will find that middle ground. The National Referendum is a grave constitutional mechanism that’s governed strictly by law and not an executive prerogative to be announced at a press conference before statutory and parliamentary prerequisites are complete.”

Vosarogo says the disagreement with the NFP, led by Professor Biman Prasad, concerns the timeframe rather than the need to amend the constitution.

He defended the government’s announcement of December 9 as a way to give the public and the Fiji Elections Office advance notice to prepare, arguing that the formal referendum process depends on the Bill completing the required parliamentary stages.

However, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu states the committee’s immediate priority is to report back to Parliament within 30 days of the Bill’s second reading.

Seruiratu said the committee must assess the progress made and feedback received through consultations before deciding how to proceed.

He acknowledged concerns about the timing of the referendum announcement, but says the committee’s findings will put it in a better position to make an informed decision during the November sitting.

The Bill must still pass its third reading for the referendum to proceed.

With the NFP raising concerns over the timeframe and SODELPA directing its MPs to oppose the legislation, the government faces disagreements within its own coalition as Parliament considers the proposed constitutional changes.