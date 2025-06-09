NFP questions constitutional reform timetable

[Photo: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The National Federation Party is questioning the Government’s timetable for constitutional reform, arguing that there is no constitutional requirement to rush the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill through Parliament.

Party President Parmod Chand raised the concerns while making submissions before the Special Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill in Labasa.

Chand says Section 160 of the 2013 Constitution does not require the Bill to proceed to its third reading immediately after the mandatory 30-day period between the second and third readings.

He says the provision only requires a minimum of 30 days to pass between the two readings and does not prevent Parliament from allowing more time for public consultations.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand adds that the Constitution also requires the relevant parliamentary committee to report back before the third reading but does not specify that the report must be tabled immediately after 30 days.

The NFP President claims the current consultation process is being rushed, with the committee given a limited timeframe to hear public submissions and prepare its report.

He says the public was initially given only 13 days to make submissions on the Bill, while two days have been allocated for writing the committee’s report and another day for finalising it.

Chand argues that constitutional reform requires careful consideration, given its implications for fundamental rights, democratic institutions and the country’s future.

He maintains there is no national emergency requiring the proposed changes to be rushed through Parliament, adding that the next general election can proceed under existing constitutional arrangements.

The NFP is calling for public consultations to be extended until at least mid-December to allow Fijians more time to examine the proposed changes and make meaningful submissions.

Chand says the party’s continued participation and support for the constitutional reform process will depend on a meaningful extension of consultations and substantive changes to the Bill.