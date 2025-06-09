Presidency offer not in coalition agreement

[Photo: The People's Alliance FB page]

People’s Alliance Party General Secretary Sila Balawa says discussions about a possible future presidential appointment for SODELPA were not included in the coalition agreement signed in 2022.

Balawa made the clarification while responding to claims surrounding coalition agreement.

He says the possibility of SODELPA member Na Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Temumu Kepa becoming President in the future was discussed during negotiations to form the coalition government, but it was not a formal commitment under the agreement.

“Part of our offer was the mission of the Court of St. James in the UK.There was the suggestion that Marama Bali would be, that that post would be appropriate for her, where she would be there and be there for a few years until the then president, Turaga na Tui Macuata, had finished his term and then she would be the appropriate replacement as president.”

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Balawa says the People’s Alliance had also offered SODELPA several diplomatic postings, including positions in the United Kingdom, the United States and a roving ambassador role.

However, he maintains that the selection of individuals for those postings was left to SODELPA’s own process.

“So that’s where the discussion about, I think, the president, but nothing about it is in the coalition agreement. (1:37) So whoever is talking about them being part of the coalition agreement doesn’t know what they say.”

Balawa says he was directly involved in the negotiations alongside party executives and then-General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka.