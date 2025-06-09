Freehold land protection remains in draft bill

Concerns over the protection of freehold land under the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill have been described as a misunderstanding by

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad, who says the draft bill maintains existing protections.

Prasad says freehold land has been raised during public consultations, with concerns about how the proposed constitutional changes could

affect land ownership rights.

He says the draft bill provides for the protection of freehold land and has sought to clarify concerns surrounding the issue.

The issue is among several matters being discussed as the parliamentary committee continues consultations on the proposed constitutional

amendments.

“There is no misunderstanding that the freehold land will be occupied. The Minister of Information also said that if more time is needed for

consultation, it will be increased. We have always said that we will not support any process in haste. This has always been our position. But

we have also said that we will have to continue the process. This is our position. We will keep talking. We are part of the committee.”

Prasad says the NFP supports equal rights for all citizens and is listening to the concerns raised by members of the public.

He says the party has yet to decide whether it will support the final bill, with its position to be determined after the consultation process

and consideration of its 18 demands.

Prasad is encouraging the public to make submissions to the committee so their concerns can be considered before the proposed amendments

return to Parliament.