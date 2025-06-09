Netanyahu, Eisenkot stake rival claims to lead Israel after deadlocked vote

[Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Gadi Eisenkot offered competing claims to lead Israel after election, with Netanyahu calling for a right-wing government and Eisenkot saying voters had rejected the longtime Israeli leader, even as exit ​polls left their blocs deadlocked.

Netanyahu called for the formation of “a strong, right-wing national government,” while Eisenkot said the public had voted against Netanyahu remaining prime minister and called on him to ‌retire from politics. Neither of them claimed victory.

Neither declaration resolved the electoral arithmetic.

With actual votes trickling in, Kan 11 and Channel 13 exit polls had the blocs tied at 51-51, while Channel 12 gave Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc a narrow 52-49 edge. None left either side with the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

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The deadlock could work in Netanyahu’s favour, leaving him in office as a caretaker prime minister during what are likely to be prolonged coalition negotiations or even until another election can be ​held.

Far-right religious parties led by Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich were projected to take a combined 13 seats within Netanyahu’s bloc – with no major gains for either of them.

Arab parties outside the two main ​blocs could hold the balance of power. But Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and a former military chief, has all but ruled out forming a government with ⁠them, complicating his path to power.

Netanyahu highlighted Israel’s military successes and raised the prospect of renewed joint action with US President Donald Trump against Iran as he addressed party faithful after 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) at ​Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem.

“Israel faces a singular historical opportunity, together with our partner President Trump, to remove the existential threat of Iran once and for all.

But ulterior motives must not divert us from this sacred mission,” ​he said.

Eisenkot earlier warned Netanyahu not to use Israel’s security for political purposes.

“Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate or the people’s trust,” Eisenkot said, calling on the security establishment to “stand firm” against any attempt to put political interests ahead of Israel’s security.