Council unveils Sugar Festival queen

[Photo: Supplied]

The Lautoka City Council is backing 23-year-old Hannah Simran Kumar to represent the city at this year’s Sugar Festival.

Her platform focuses on youth empowerment, with an emphasis on mental health awareness, civic pride, education and environmental stewardship.

Kumar is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of the South Pacific, majoring in Management and Public Administration, alongside International Business and Marketing.

She also works as a Relieving Project Support Officer at the Cane Farmers Co-operative Savings and Loans Association Limited in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Through her role at CCSLA, Kumar promotes financial literacy, conducts community workshops, provides customer service and registers beneficiaries for the parametric micro- insurance program.

Kumar has held several leadership roles with the Fiji Scouts Association, serving as a scout leader since 2019.

She became a regional youth representative in 2024 and has served as national youth coordinator since 2025.

Kumar hopes to use the Sugar Festival platform to encourage young people to become more involved in their communities.

“Through this journey, I hope to grow as a leader, learn more about the needs of our various communities and turn these ideas into meaningful actions in collaboration with the council.”

Kumar plans to work with the Lautoka City Council to promote community clean-up campaigns and encourage greater civic pride.

She also hopes to support initiatives that provide safe spaces for young people to discuss mental health and personal development.

Lautoka City Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Taitusi Rasoki Kata says the council’s participation provides an opportunity to strengthen community ties and demonstrate unity among staff.

He says the council is supporting Kumar as she takes on the challenge of representing the organisation at a public event.

“It is an opportunity for us to show our support, demonstrate our unity as one team, and recognise the commitment and courage of one of our own who has accepted the challenge of representing our council on a public platform.”

Kata also notes that success should not be measured solely by whether Kumar wins the crown, but also by the courage it takes to participate and the experience she gains.

The 2026 Sugar Festival is scheduled to run from November 14 to 21.